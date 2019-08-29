Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kazia Therapeutics Limited and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.53 beta means Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s volatility is 53.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s 2.42 beta is the reason why it is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.6 and 3.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited. Its rival PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kazia Therapeutics Limited and PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 28.3% respectively. About 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.