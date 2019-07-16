Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) Comparison side by side

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Omeros Corporation 16 14.98 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Omeros Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 174.4% -130.6%

Volatility & Risk

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.9 beta. From a competition point of view, Omeros Corporation has a 3.55 beta which is 255.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Omeros Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Kazia Therapeutics Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Omeros Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Omeros Corporation’s average target price is $27.5, while its potential upside is 79.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.5% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.2% of Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% are Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Omeros Corporation has 6.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57% Omeros Corporation 3.26% 2.87% 45.07% 45.85% -16.23% 70.47%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Omeros Corporation.

Summary

Omeros Corporation beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.