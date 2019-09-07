Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) Comparison side by side

Both Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.14 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kazia Therapeutics Limited and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Risk & Volatility

Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a 1.53 beta, while its volatility is 53.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 2.2 beta which is 120.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Kazia Therapeutics Limited and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s potential upside is 100.00% and its consensus price target is $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kazia Therapeutics Limited and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.3% and 88.8%. Insiders held roughly 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 13.99% stronger performance while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -11.35% weaker performance.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.