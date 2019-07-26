Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kazia Therapeutics Limited and IVERIC bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Kazia Therapeutics Limited and IVERIC bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.9 beta. IVERIC bio Inc.’s 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor IVERIC bio Inc. are 12 and 12 respectively. IVERIC bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.5% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares and 65.1% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57% IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited has stronger performance than IVERIC bio Inc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited on 5 of the 7 factors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.