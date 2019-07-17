Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Contrasting side by side

Both Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 98 11.40 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Volatility & Risk

Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.9. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.51 beta is the reason why it is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 10 2.67

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $161.13 average price target and a 134.58% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.5% and 70.8% respectively. About 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 27.57% stronger performance while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -12.43% weaker performance.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.