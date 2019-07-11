Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 19 4.13 N/A -1.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.04% 6.99% 6.36% 26.98% -11.6% 39%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited has weaker performance than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.