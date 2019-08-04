Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) Comparing side by side

Both Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -1.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.53 beta indicates that Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 53.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 94.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.94 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Kazia Therapeutics Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.3% and 4.8%. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders are 28.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.