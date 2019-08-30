Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 23.44 N/A -1.93 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Risk and Volatility

Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a beta of 1.53 and its 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s 65.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

3.6 and 3.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited. Its rival Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Cytokinetics Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 70.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

Summary

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.