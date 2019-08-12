Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 194.91 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18 and has 18 Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40, which is potential 110.53% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.3% and 97.6%. About 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.65% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.