Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 221.84 N/A -2.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6%

Liquidity

3.6 and 3.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited. Its rival Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares and 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares. About 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Clearside Biomedical Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited was more bullish than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited beats Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.