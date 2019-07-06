Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Comparing side by side

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 87 7.64 N/A 3.36 28.00

In table 1 we can see Kazia Therapeutics Limited and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kazia Therapeutics Limited and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.9 beta indicates that Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 90.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a 1.27 beta and it is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. which has a 11.1 Current Ratio and a 9.1 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kazia Therapeutics Limited and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $88, with potential downside of -7.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.5% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares and 47.7% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. About 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited has stronger performance than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.