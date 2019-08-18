Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Comparing side by side

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.37 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Cerus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Cerus Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Volatility and Risk

Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.53. From a competition point of view, Cerus Corporation has a 1.6 beta which is 60.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.6 and 3.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited. Its rival Cerus Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Cerus Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Cerus Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $9 consensus target price and a 64.23% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares and 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares. Competitively, Cerus Corporation has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Cerus Corporation.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.