Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Contrasting side by side

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Volatility and Risk

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s 1.53 beta indicates that its volatility is 53.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cassava Sciences Inc. are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cassava Sciences Inc. has an average price target of $3, with potential upside of 127.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 37.8% respectively. About 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited on 6 of the 7 factors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.