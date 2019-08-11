Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) Comparison side by side

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Affimed N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.53 beta indicates that Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 53.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Affimed N.V.’s 179.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.79 beta.

Liquidity

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, Affimed N.V. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Kazia Therapeutics Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Affimed N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Affimed N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Affimed N.V.’s potential upside is 172.11% and its average price target is $8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Affimed N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 41.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares. Competitively, 8.15% are Affimed N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 13.99% stronger performance while Affimed N.V. has -3.54% weaker performance.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.