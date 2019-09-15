Kazazian Asset Management Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Stake by $748,600 as Stock Price Rose

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 46.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 4,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 14,206 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 9,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 200,429 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.67 million, down from 204,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: It’s not true that the iPhone isn’t built in the US; 12/03/2018 – APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL-MAGAZINE DISTRIBUTOR TEXTURE: RECODE; 27/03/2018 – Apple set to update iPad lineup at Chicago education event; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 24/05/2018 – Taipei Times: Apple tests self-driving vans internally; 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL; 02/05/2018 – Apple rose 4.4 percent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed market expectations; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Tim talking about all the software initiatives in Everyone Can Code; bringing this to all sorts of schools, including the City Colleges of Chicago. Using Swift to create next generation of “killer apps”; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD COSTS $299 FOR SCHOOLS, $329 FOR END USERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Richard C Young And Limited holds 1.74% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 65,841 shares. Cipher Capital LP reported 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company holds 4,500 shares. Westend Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 243,254 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc owns 27,418 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Westfield Mgmt LP holds 0.96% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 913,570 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd stated it has 0.93% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 61,299 are held by Sumitomo Life Ins Com. Hamel reported 15,332 shares. Lipe Dalton has invested 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 137,285 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Bancorporation. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 2,637 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co owns 514,382 shares. The Massachusetts-based Delphi Ma has invested 1.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). California-based Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership has invested 1.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $84.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10,469 shares to 60,854 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTWO) by 5,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,680 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $815.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,300 shares to 36,824 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).