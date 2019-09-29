Kazazian Asset Management Trimmed Its Citigroup (C) Position by $732,830 as Shares Rose; Central Bank & Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $356,319

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 10,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 60,854 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, down from 71,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS IT HIRED WORKERS FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL FOR ONLINE BANK; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 10Y FIXED MS +80 AREA; 18/03/2018 – Citigroup Wants More Senior Women at Its Markets Unit in Asia; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Issuer Rating To Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland Ag; 04/05/2018 – MONDI PLC MNDI.L : CITIGROUP SAYS CO REMAINS TOP PICK IN PAPER PRODUCTS, PAPER & FOREST PRODUCTS; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP ADJUSTED NET INCOME $4,620 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Daniel Taub: Essential Properties Realty Trust has hired Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to explore an initial; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Banking One of Top Three Most Used Apps by Americans, 2018 Citi Mobile Banking Study Reveals; 23/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LUNA: AMLO MOST LIKELY WILL WIN MEXICO ELECTION

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co analyzed 4,293 shares as the company's stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 75,510 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.33 million, down from 79,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $105.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 5.68 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Inc has 163,352 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt has 0.12% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Prospector Partners Limited Liability Company holds 1.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 123,119 shares. Altfest L J & holds 8,130 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) reported 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd accumulated 81,292 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 895 shares or 0% of the stock. Oakworth Incorporated stated it has 3,622 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Schwerin Boyle Management Inc owns 176,564 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 31,900 shares in its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 370,800 shares. Gideon Capital reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 1.57M shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp accumulated 11,995 shares. Lakewood Cap Mngmt Lp has 8.62% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, S&T Savings Bank Pa has 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 2,400 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 0.09% or 5,997 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 58,009 shares. American Century owns 3.90M shares. Cibc Ww Markets reported 217,972 shares. Verity Verity Ltd Company has 0.64% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Iberiabank holds 0.95% or 102,405 shares. Conning reported 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Invsts has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi owns 149,611 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 27,290 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 1.39M shares. Caprock Inc, Idaho-based fund reported 18,852 shares. Bancshares Of The West stated it has 26,474 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 31.56 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.