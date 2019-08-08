Kazazian Asset Management Trimmed By $4.44 Million Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding; Benefitfocus (BNFT) Sellers Increased By 29.83% Their Shorts

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 80.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 23,118 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Kazazian Asset Management Llc holds 5,644 shares with $1.08 million value, down from 28,762 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $75.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $207. About 1.99M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO SPEAKS IN POLITICO WEBCAST FROM BRUSSELS; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ securities co-heads to leave firm; 30/05/2018 – Ex-Goldman banker facing possible lifetime ban sues Federal Reserve; 03/05/2018 – BI UK: Goldman Sachs has hired a senior chemicals banker from Barclays; 21/03/2018 – Sigma Appoints Goldman Sachs to Advise on M&A, Strategy; 21/03/2018 – Exclusive – Goldman among bidders for energy marketing outfit; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Part-time nightclub DJ poised to succeed Blankfein as Goldman CEO; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 19/03/2018 – Patient Access Solutions Inc. Retains New Traditional IR Firm; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America, Goldman Clash on Aussie as Rate Views Diverge

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) had an increase of 29.83% in short interest. BNFT's SI was 3.90 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 29.83% from 3.00 million shares previously. With 505,700 avg volume, 8 days are for Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)'s short sellers to cover BNFT's short positions. The SI to Benefitfocus Inc's float is 15.2%. The stock increased 5.17% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $26.04. About 421,857 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 17.93% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 9.34 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. Oppenheimer maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $312 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Transamerica Financial Advsr Inc stated it has 6 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc owns 3,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Cap has 0.06% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 316,122 shares. Kistler has 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tdam Usa has 1,776 shares. Lakewood Capital Mgmt Lp owns 842,000 shares for 4.53% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Invest Management holds 0.8% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 21,088 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd stated it has 86,676 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt holds 1.81% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 31,341 shares. 1,100 were reported by Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Donald Smith And Inc has invested 0.24% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.24% stake. Meiji Yasuda Life accumulated 5,552 shares. Lomas Limited Liability Corp holds 4.48% or 217,495 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Benefitfocus, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 31.26 million shares or 15.52% more from 27.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration has 15,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group holds 0.01% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) or 2.61M shares. Northern accumulated 0% or 343,134 shares. Bamco Ny holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 4.11 million shares. Jane Street Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Advisory Ser Net Lc reported 100 shares. Polar Llp invested in 0.23% or 503,854 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 2,493 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 863,179 were reported by Baillie Gifford And Company. Geode Management Llc accumulated 0% or 337,922 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0% or 18,583 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited accumulated 122,778 shares. Pier Capital Ltd accumulated 192,684 shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Communications Ltd Company holds 0.58% or 1.64 million shares in its portfolio. 1.22 million were reported by Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $152.33 million activity. GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC sold $152.33 million worth of stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. The company has market cap of $847.09 million. It operates through Employer and Carrier divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Among 6 analysts covering Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Benefitfocus had 12 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Wells Fargo. Jefferies downgraded Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $55 target. The stock of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Wedbush.