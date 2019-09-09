Kazazian Asset Management Stake in Nustar Energy LP (NS) Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; Cypress Funds Has Upped Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $6.64 Million

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook’s data breach could be higher than 87M: Cambridge Analytica whistleblower; 24/05/2018 – Lawsuit claims Facebook ‘weaponised’ user data; 19/03/2018 – WYDEN ASKS FOR INFORMATION REGARDING FACEBOOK’S ROLE IN INCIDENT AND OVERALL AWARENESS OF THIRD-PARTY COLLECTION PRACTICES; REQUESTS ANSWERS BY APRIL 13; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS CHANGES, POLICY UPDATES TO DEVELOPER PLATFORM; 24/05/2018 – Facebook has always shared the principles of the EU’s strict data protection law Mark Zuckerberg says; 21/03/2018 – The Quint: Breaking his silence on the Cambridge Analytica situation, Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook doesn’t deserve to; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Exec Addresses Reports of Data Misuse by Cambridge Analytica; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 02/04/2018 – Facebook to release certification tool for e-mail ads, sources say

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NS) by 46.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 17,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 20,520 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $552,000, down from 38,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nustar Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 292,334 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 16.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q Rev $475.9M; 08/03/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $250M, EST. $166.7M; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 16/03/2018 – NUSTAR: NO EXPECTED MATERIAL IMPACT ON FERC’S TAX POLICY CHANGE; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NUSTAR ENERGY, LP AT ‘BB’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 15/05/2018 – Biglari Adds NuStar Energy, Exits Insignia Systems Inc.: 13F

Analysts await NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 107.69% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.13 per share. NS’s profit will be $29.61M for 25.00 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by NuStar Energy L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “NuStar opens valves to more Permian oil, refined products – San Antonio Business Journal” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Local midstream company delivers first Permian barrels to Corpus – San Antonio Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Enterprise Products Partners vs. NuStar Energy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 26, 2019.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,102 shares to 4,405 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

