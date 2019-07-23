Kazazian Asset Management Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Decreased as Share Value Rose; As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Share Value Declined, Mount Lucas Management LP Increased Stake

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 80.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 23,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,644 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 28,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $214. About 1.68 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime; 08/03/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 27/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +3.6% On Year; 19/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Adds China Merchants Bank; 12/03/2018 – Solomon clear to take Goldman helm as rival’s retreat ends power struggle; 24/05/2018 – MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS, J.P. MORGAN, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/05/2018 – Amkor Technology at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 – Goldman: Trump’s tariffs are ‘draconian’ and will raise prices

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 20,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 128,694 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, up from 107,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 2.61M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS MPC HAS HAD “RIGOROUS” DISCUSSION OF PUBLISHING INTEREST RATE PATH, MAJORITY OF MPC NOT IN FAVOUR; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: 1Q GDP GROWTH PROBABLY SIMILAR TO 4Q 2017; 07/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AFTER MPC MEETING; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY OUT OF PRODUCTION DUE TO POWER OUTAGES; 16/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW ON RATES OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – AGREEMENTS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF MV VICTORIA SCHULTE; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Midstream Segment Income From Ops of $567; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI: NEXT MPC MAY NEED TO FACE LOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 1 (SHY) by 1.25 million shares to 633,210 shares, valued at $53.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Staples Spdr (XLP) by 239,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,464 shares, and cut its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Services Corp has invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). World Asset accumulated 54,049 shares. Community Natl Bank Na invested in 344 shares or 0% of the stock. Barnett Incorporated stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 177,147 were reported by Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Com. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.2% or 8.54 million shares. Selway Asset Management holds 1.96% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 49,090 shares. Symphony Asset Ltd Liability has 14,524 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Wendell David Assoc Inc has invested 0.71% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Proffitt & Goodson reported 0% stake. Hl Fin Services invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Intrust Commercial Bank Na invested 0.19% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Profund Advisors Limited accumulated 0.07% or 24,907 shares. Fiduciary Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

