Kazazian Asset Management Stake In Disney Walt Co (DIS) Was Has Lifted; Caxton Associates LP Decreased Pros Holdings (PRO) Holding by $424,368

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 6,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 5,292 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $335,000, down from 12,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $61.53. About 63,360 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 46.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 4,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 14,206 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 9,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $132.36. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $831.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 4,061 shares to 5,182 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 48,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF).

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% EPS growth.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $84.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 6,868 shares to 13,737 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,657 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWG).

