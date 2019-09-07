Kazazian Asset Management Stake in Citigroup (C) Has Upped by $372,310; As Xcel Energy (XEL) Valuation Rose, Cohen & Steers Has Lowered Its Position

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 6,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 71,323 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 65,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.32 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers Want More Information About Kushner Family Loans From Citigroup, Apollo Global Management — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 08/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC FRAC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP HOLDINGS LLC CQH.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 24/04/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi April Inflation Expectations (Table); 18/04/2018 – From Citigroup to the Fed, Curve-Inversion Angst Is Intensifying; 20/03/2018 – GHANA AGRICULTURE MINISTER AKOTO SAYS IN BROADCAST ON CITI FM; 09/04/2018 – DEFACTO IPO: ÜNLÜ MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş. AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc analyzed 79,679 shares as the company's stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.05M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $33.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $64.8. About 2.35M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500.

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 9.38% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.96 per share. XEL’s profit will be $542.73 million for 15.43 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.26% EPS growth.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 9.29 million shares to 47.31M shares, valued at $1.15B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) by 25,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Rech & reported 700 shares stake. North Star Invest Management stated it has 2,195 shares. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc stated it has 6,284 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Jennison Ltd Company holds 0.05% or 929,809 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.11% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 745,536 shares. Northrock Llc holds 0.07% or 4,977 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc invested in 0.05% or 548,150 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited owns 157,462 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 3,310 shares. Carlson Mngmt stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Personal Capital Advisors has 37,019 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 575,606 shares. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 0% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Advisors Asset Management Inc stated it has 24,069 shares.

