Kazazian Asset Management Raised By $625,917 Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 46.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kazazian Asset Management Llc acquired 4,503 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Kazazian Asset Management Llc holds 14,206 shares with $1.98 million value, up from 9,703 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $244.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $135.93. About 3.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney

Among 2 analysts covering HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HMS Holdings has $5000 highest and $39 lowest target. $48’s average target is 31.04% above currents $36.63 stock price. HMS Holdings had 11 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $39 target in Friday, June 21 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Leerink Swann given on Monday, August 5. See HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

05/08/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $39.0000 New Target: $46.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Rating: Outperform New Target: $50.0000 Reinitiate

10/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Reinitiate

02/07/2019 Broker: Chardan Capital Markets Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Initiates Coverage On

21/06/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

17/04/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability accumulated 2.7% or 87,384 shares. 44,567 are held by Schmidt P J Invest. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Central Asset Invs Mngmt Holdings (Hk) Limited invested in 9.63% or 21,300 shares. Moreover, West Coast Ltd Liability Co has 2.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nomura Holding Inc reported 297,872 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability reported 5,414 shares stake. Gw Henssler Assoc Ltd holds 2.67% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 211,201 shares. Edgestream Prns LP invested in 5,328 shares. 3,759 are held by Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Llc. Moreover, Nippon Life Americas has 0.69% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 65,120 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company owns 169,746 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated stated it has 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cubic Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 48,815 shares. 8,180 are held by Wealthtrust Axiom Lc.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Stock Is Not in Danger from Apple TV+â€™s Discount Pricing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 13.79% above currents $135.93 stock price. Walt Disney had 23 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform”. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, May 8. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. Imperial Capital downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Monday, June 17 report.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 6,868 shares to 13,737 valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTWO) stake by 5,411 shares and now owns 29,680 shares. Ishares Tr (EEM) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 3.12% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.63. About 148,322 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 23/03/2018 – REG-Welcome to the annual general meeting for HMS Networks AB in Halmstad; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 REVENUE: RUB 44.4 BN (+7% YOY); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 BACKLOG: RUB 44.2 BN (+84% YOY); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TOTAL AMOUNT OF GDRS SUBJECT TO BUYBACK (TAKING INTO ACCOUNT ANY GDRS ALREADY ACQUIRED BY COMPANY) SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL OF COMPANY; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU -CO IN PROCESS OF PREPARING TO PLACE A LISTED SHORT-TERM SENIOR SECURED BOND IN AN AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 30 MLN TO FINANCE ITS ACTIVITIES; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – HMS BERGBAU AG INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF STAKE TO FINANCE PREPARATIONS FOR COAL MINING IN ORZESZE, POLAND; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: BOARD RECOMMENDS DIV. 6.83 RUBLES/SHR; 24/04/2018 – REG-HMS Networks: Interim report 2018, January — March; 11/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL REASSIGNS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $12; 17/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS DISCONTINUANCE OF PROCEEDINGS WAS NOT A RESULT OF ANY SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, AND COMPANY WAS NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO PLAINTIFFS

More notable recent HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HMS Acquires VitreosHealth Nasdaq:HMSY – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY) Be Disappointed With Their 77% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Expecting From HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) Acquires VitreosHealth – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Irving public company acquires Plano health analytics firm for over $35M – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: September 17, 2019.