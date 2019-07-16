Kazazian Asset Management Position in Nustar Energy LP (NS) Has Lowered by $466,102; As Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Share Price Declined, Antipodean Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.14 Million

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 2.22M shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – Fun interview with @mcelarier on shorting in today’s environment. She’s finally forgiven me for going long $HLF back in the day; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Herbalife Nutrition Otlk To Stable From Negative; 24/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS STRATEGIC NAME CHANGE TO HERBALIFE NUTRITION; 26/03/2018 – Left has been a frequent critic of Shopify, telling clients in October that the company was “dirtier than Herbalife.”; 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.33 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to Its Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST SEMIANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 2.625% PER ANNUM; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Final Results of Self-Tender Offer

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NS) by 46.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc analyzed 17,927 shares as the company's stock rose 6.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,520 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $552,000, down from 38,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nustar Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 165,923 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 25.76% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 7,202 shares to 12,702 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold NS shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 65.55 million shares or 3.27% more from 63.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,100 are held by Salem Counselors Incorporated. Synovus Corporation has invested 0% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Fmr Llc has invested 0% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 302,069 shares in its portfolio. Green Square holds 0.58% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 33,362 shares. Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). 40,906 were reported by M&T Commercial Bank Corporation. The West Virginia-based City Holdings Co has invested 0.01% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Wellington Grp Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Cullen Frost Bankers has 12,412 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parkside Bank Trust invested in 716 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 20,967 were accumulated by Cohen Management Inc. Jpmorgan Chase, a New York-based fund reported 308,647 shares. Duff Phelps Investment owns 0.08% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 210,000 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $104,530 activity.

Analysts await NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NS’s profit will be $20.47M for 37.37 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by NuStar Energy L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 20,560 shares. Amer Century Incorporated reported 516,623 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 422 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Co stated it has 0.41% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Invsts has 0.27% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 15.82M shares. Icahn Carl C stated it has 35.23M shares. Macquarie Group reported 1,094 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 19,700 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Blackrock owns 5.64M shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Svcs Automobile Association invested in 16,213 shares or 0% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Company holds 5,861 shares.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 6.25% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HLF’s profit will be $113.36M for 13.56 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.