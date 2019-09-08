Kazazian Asset Management Position in Citigroup (C) Has Boosted as Share Price Rose; Welch Group Raised Its Holding in Chevron (CVX) as Market Value Rose

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 6,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 71,323 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 65,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.48 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 14% in 2018, Citi Leads; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SAYS STANDING BY TARGETS FOR EFFICIENCY RATIO IN 2020 IN LOW 50’S; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Barclays hires Citigroup’s Clements, beefs up US CLO platform; 21/05/2018 – YY Announces the Appointment of the Successor Depositary Bank for its Sponsored ADR Program; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Plans to Sell $1B of Senior Floating Rate Notes Due 2024 and $350M of 4.45% Subordinated Notes Due 2027; 20/04/2018 – ENDESA ELE.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Loans $673B, Up 7%

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 4,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 234,702 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.91M, up from 230,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.58M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burke And Herbert Bank And stated it has 7,305 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 5,590 shares. 117,825 are owned by Stoneridge Inv Partners Ltd Com. Sage Finance Gp Inc invested in 0% or 450 shares. Payden And Rygel holds 243,650 shares. Associated Banc stated it has 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stieven Capital Advsrs LP reported 3.98% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). E&G Ltd Partnership reported 31,096 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Cibc Markets holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 321,552 shares. Yhb Advisors reported 85,191 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Vantage Inv accumulated 4,866 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1,625 shares. 1St Source Bankshares accumulated 21,175 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 9,866 shares to 8,662 shares, valued at $693,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,369 shares, and cut its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,443 shares to 152,063 shares, valued at $28.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 548,654 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).