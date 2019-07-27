Kazazian Asset Management Maintains Stake in Baidu (BIDU); As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Rose, Holder Tci Wealth Advisors Trimmed by $322,020 Its Stake

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 211 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 98.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 10,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 11,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $114.22. About 1.68 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 28/03/2018 – Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer; 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 27/04/2018 – The News Is Good for Baidu — Heard on the Street; 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE RMB 20.9 BLN ($3.33 BLN), INCREASING 31% YEAR OVER YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 18/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi, a unit of search engine giant Baidu, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – TOTAL ASSETS OF RMB 47.0 BLN, LIABILITIES OF RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED TO FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS RECLASSIFIED, HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $227.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 933 shares to 1,833 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 39.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

