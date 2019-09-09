Kazazian Asset Management Maintains Holding in Fedex (FDX); Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Coastline Trust Co Has Decreased Holding as Stock Price Declined

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 130.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 7,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $161.87. About 1.41 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 30/04/2018 – JOHN A. SMITH NAMED FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT, CEO; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX TO RECORD ABOUT $374M NONCASH CHARGE IN 4Q; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX: ONE WORKER BEING TREATED FOR MINOR INJURIES AFTER BLAST; 19/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF FEDEX RETURNS TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 16/04/2018 – FedEx to Name Successor to Ducker Later; 30/04/2018 – FedEx at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 20/03/2018 – FDX: U.S. TAX REFORM BENEFITS TO BE PARTLY OFFSET BY TARIFFS; 21/03/2018 – James Cook: BREAKING Bomb squad in Los Angeles dealing with unexpected and unidentified package sent to LA address from FedEx d; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PLACED A RESERVATION FOR 20 TESLA SEMI TRUCKS. FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 6,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 123,843 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69M, down from 130,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 17.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Advsr stated it has 1,823 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Spark Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.02% or 2,000 shares. Sumitomo Life holds 0.18% or 7,195 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Com Of America owns 686 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd owns 0.94% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 193,127 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0.91% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 12,963 shares. Aqr Management Ltd owns 230,098 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Llc has invested 0.19% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0.13% or 26,282 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.99% or 13,444 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Fairfield Bush invested in 0.47% or 7,865 shares. Foster & Motley holds 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 2,346 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 28,300 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 80,570 shares.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,529 shares to 33,369 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Front Yd Residential Corp by 69,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,837 shares, and cut its stake in Colony Cap Inc New.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communication reported 182,576 shares stake. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va has invested 1.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Apriem Advsr accumulated 203,450 shares. Aspiriant Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 39,780 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% or 5,419 shares in its portfolio. Greatmark Investment Prns Inc invested in 243,574 shares. Btim Corporation invested in 1.14% or 1.56M shares. First Heartland Consultants invested in 7,066 shares. Foster & Motley reported 203,065 shares stake. Moreover, Mirador Cap Prns LP has 0.35% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Founders Capital Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 57,569 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Montag A Associates invested in 1.57% or 314,000 shares. 232,344 are held by Rothschild Inv Corp Il. Auxier Asset Mgmt has invested 0.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Opus Inv has 1.45% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 136,000 shares.