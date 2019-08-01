Kazazian Asset Management Lowered Nustar Energy LP (NS) Position by $466,102; Stock Value Rose; Group One Trading LP Cut First Majestic Silver (AG) Position as Stock Rose

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp (AG) by 56.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 162,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.79% . The institutional investor held 126,316 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, down from 288,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in First Majestic Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 5.31 million shares traded or 34.89% up from the average. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has risen 44.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 13/03/2018 Primero Announces Shareholders Vote in Favour of Transaction With First Majestic; 19/03/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP – APPROVED EXTENSION OF ITS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/05/2018 – News On Primero Mining Corp. (P.T) Now Under AG; 10/05/2018 – First Majestic Completes Acquisition Of Primero; 09/05/2018 – First Majestic Announces Amendments to Advance Notice Policy; 11/05/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Completes Acquisition of Primero; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP – TERMINATED PRE-EXISTING SILVER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP; 09/05/2018 – Primero Announces Receipt of Mexican Antitrust Clearance for Arrangement With First Majestic; 01/05/2018 – Primero Extends Revolving Credit Facility to Facilitate Closing of Arrangement With First Majestic; 09/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2.3C

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NS) by 46.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 17,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 20,520 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $552,000, down from 38,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nustar Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.83. About 131,067 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 16.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NET INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON LIMITED PARTNERS $1.15 PER UNIT; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q Rev $475.9M; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS LLC – NUSTAR ENERGY L.P AND SUBSIDIARIES’ QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $250M, EST. $166.7M; 08/03/2018 Fitch Affirms NuStar Energy, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao

Analysts await First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by First Majestic Silver Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 53,846 shares to 103,555 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 33,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Accuray Inc (Call).

Analysts await NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NS’s profit will be $20.48 million for 37.93 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by NuStar Energy L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.71% EPS growth.

