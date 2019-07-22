Kazazian Asset Management Lowered Its Holding in Biogen (BIIB) by $642,156 as Valuation Declined; Merck & Co. (MRK) Valuation Declined While Kempner Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $1.42 Million

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 17,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, down from 85,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $81.39. About 11.50 million shares traded or 9.40% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS; 24/05/2018 – Eisai and Merck: FDA Has Extended Action Date for Supplemental New Drug Application for lenvatinib; 14/03/2018 – First-Line Lung Cancer Data and Other New Research from Merck’s Broad Oncology Program to be Presented at AACR Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 07/05/2018 – MERCK FINCK CEO MATTHIAS SCHELLENBERG COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 23/03/2018 – ANTICANCER AGENT LENVIMA® (LENVATINIB MESYLATE) APPROVED FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION OF UNRESECTABLE HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC) IN JAPAN, FIRST APPROVAL WORLDWIDE FOR LENVIMA FOR HCC; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q EPS 27c; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 32.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 2,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,615 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 8,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $231.27. About 1.32 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 148,001 were accumulated by Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company. 6,841 were accumulated by Cornerstone. Sarasin & Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Aspen Inv Management reported 0.36% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Hamel reported 81,044 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 694,177 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora has 0.33% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 10,931 shares. Van Eck Assocs invested in 0.07% or 172,651 shares. The Texas-based Fruth Inv Mngmt has invested 0.35% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 367,150 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Burgundy Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 3,988 shares in its portfolio. Sei holds 0.28% or 994,920 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 56,510 were accumulated by Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi. Savant Ltd Company holds 0.35% or 22,244 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96B for 17.69 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10,977 shares to 22,089 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity.