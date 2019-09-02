Kazazian Asset Management Lowered Its Biogen (BIIB) Stake by $642,156 as Share Price Rose; Janney Montgomery Scott Lowered Stake in Citigroup New (C) by $1.04 Million as Shares Rose

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 16,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 305,924 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04 million, down from 322,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/05/2018 – FX Week: Over the past few weeks, Citi has seen several departures and arrivals in its FX team, in London and elsewhere, FX…; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-B2; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Global Consumer Banking Rev $8.43B; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 25/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC JAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF AENA AENA.MC AT TOTAL OF 696.5 MLN EUROS; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader; 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 12 MONTHS EDGE UP TO 2.5 PCT IN MAY FROM 2.4 PERCENT – CITI/YOUGOV SURVEY

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 32.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 2,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 5,615 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 8,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $219.75. About 1.23 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE; 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambiar Investors Ltd Llc stated it has 148,560 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. 102,522 are held by Strs Ohio. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn has 109 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pzena Investment Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,451 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corp owns 177,024 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 790,613 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. Veritable Lp holds 0.03% or 6,397 shares in its portfolio. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel Incorporated reported 1,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia owns 22,272 shares. Savant Cap Limited Company owns 874 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,781 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates has 1,190 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Grimes invested in 0.05% or 2,760 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust has 0.06% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 4,207 shares.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Biogen (BIIB) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Gilead Sciences vs. Biogen – Nasdaq” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: BIIB, BMRN, EL – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CI, ITW, BIIB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10,977 shares to 22,089 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.53 billion for 6.67 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $12.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group New (NYSE:AIG) by 25,716 shares to 102,121 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill A (NYSE:CMG) by 8,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:IBA) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aurora Cannabis Announces Upsizing of Credit Facility to Approximately C$360 Million (US$280 Million) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,651 are held by Homrich And Berg. 396,983 are owned by Jupiter Asset Mgmt. 4,022 are held by Argi Svcs Ltd Co. Lpl Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 474,414 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Llc accumulated 8,682 shares. 211,505 were reported by Blair William & Il. Institute For Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.37% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Banque Pictet And Cie holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 156,854 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0.05% or 370,290 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kempner Capital invested in 3.72% or 90,535 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Lc invested in 2.57% or 123,354 shares. Ci holds 0.81% or 2.33 million shares. 2.17M were reported by Fir Tree Capital L P. Hilltop holds 7,172 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.