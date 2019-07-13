Kazazian Asset Management Increases Holding in Fedex (FDX); Main Street Research Maintains Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 130.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 7,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $167.47. About 3.22 million shares traded or 48.05% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Rep. Gonzalez: Congressman Gonzalez Issues Statement on Explosion at FedEx Facility in Schertz, Texas; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS PACKAGE DETONATED AT SAN ANTONIO SITE; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: Police confirm one injured after package explodes at a FedEx distribution centre in Texas. READ MORE:; 30/04/2018 – John A. Smith Named FedEx Freight President And CEO; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX RESPONDS TO INCIDENTS IN TEXAS; 24/03/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: FedEx no longer plans to build $259 million distribution center in Greenwood; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX TO RECORD ABOUT $374M NONCASH CHARGE IN 4Q; 20/03/2018 – CKNW: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning, injuri…; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 02/04/2018 – FedEx Express Announces Purple Runway – A FedEx Pathways Program

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 5,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,197 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 66,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.54 million shares traded or 148.51% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 25,980 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsr has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). North Mgmt Corp has invested 0.13% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Co owns 80,570 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com holds 0.09% or 275,194 shares. Schroder Inv Group Incorporated has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Trellus Limited Liability Company reported 3.18% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Indiana Tru & Invest Mgmt Co reported 0.3% stake. 16,579 are held by Wellington Management Gru Llp. Freestone Capital Holdings Limited Liability holds 13,253 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 6,000 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Fiera Cap reported 0.01% stake. Haverford Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 463,021 shares. King Luther Management Corp reported 6,062 shares. Amer Incorporated (D B A Uas Asset Management) invested in 25,120 shares.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5,977 shares to 13,885 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colony Cap Inc New by 63,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 771,112 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

