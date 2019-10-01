Kazazian Asset Management Increased Its Baidu (BIDU) Stake by $2.92 Million; Notis-Mcconarty Edward Trimmed Its Holding in United Technologies (UTX) by $418,470

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 3,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 37,351 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86 million, down from 40,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $133.83. About 983,815 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 113.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 24,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 47,067 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.52 million, up from 22,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $101.81. About 872,897 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 08/05/2018 – BAIDU UNIT TO SELL RAJAX EQUITY STAKE TO ALI PANINI INVESTMENT; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 28/04/2018 – Robin Li and Melissa Ma Donate RMB 660 Million to Peking University to Fund Tech Research and Innovation; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bartlett Co Ltd Liability Corporation holds 359,787 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.14% or 47,561 shares. Mechanics Bancshares Trust Department reported 40,827 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 11,441 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma has invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 2,043 were reported by Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Liability. Roosevelt Invest Gru Inc invested in 2,900 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.66% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Private Asset Management has 1.95% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 1.88 million shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Osher Van De Voorde holds 69,214 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 22,341 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 15,704 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.15% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 2,400 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.65 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

