Kazazian Asset Management Holds Holding in Fedex (FDX); Regent Investment Management Has Increased Its Horizon Pharma Plc F (HZNP) Stake by $979,160; Shares Declined

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc F (HZNP) by 71.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 37,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The hedge fund held 90,150 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, up from 52,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 677,913 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER 2018 ORPHAN AND RHEUMATOLOGY NET SALES GROWTH; INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES NEW COMPANY OPERATING STRUCTURE TO ENHANCE; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering RAVICTI® (glycerol phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE TO $390 MLN TO $415 MLN; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 6C; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 130.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 7,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $151.97. About 2.54M shares traded or 15.83% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40, EST. $13.67; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Pinched by Retail Shift During Holidays; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX RESPONDS TO INCIDENTS IN TEXAS; 21/03/2018 – FEDEX COO DAVID BRONCZEK SAYS “KEY EVIDENCE” FEDEX GAVE LAW ENFORCEMENT LED TO IDENTIFICATION OF TEXAS BOMBING SUSPECT -INTERNAL MEMO; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS TRICIA GRIFFITH, PROGRESSIVE CEO, JOINS BOARD; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 2ND PACKAGE SHIPPED, TURNED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11,614 shares to 59,051 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,965 shares, and cut its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Castleark Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.35% or 355,538 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 5.00 million shares. First Mercantile has 8,206 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 9,800 were reported by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Oakworth Capital holds 318 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Prelude Ltd Company has 0% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Charles Schwab Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Creative Planning has 16,290 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon reported 872,388 shares stake. Nordea Investment Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Growth Limited Partnership has invested 0.33% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Fund Management Sa reported 348,227 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Prudential holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 1.01M shares.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Front Yd Residential Corp by 69,650 shares to 14,837 shares, valued at $138,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS) by 17,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,520 shares, and cut its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.