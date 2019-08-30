Kazazian Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) as Stock Price Declined; Corelogic (CLGX) Valuation Rose While Harris Associates LP Decreased Its Stake by $2.56 Million

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Corelogic Inc (CLGX) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 69,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.12% . The hedge fund held 3.96 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.56 million, down from 4.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Corelogic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 204,865 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 5.28% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 15/03/2018 – FTC: TO MODIFY AN ORDER ENTERED IN 2014 VS CORELOGIC; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Declining Foreclosure Rates in Feb, Signaling a Strong Economy; 01/05/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Home Prices Up Again in March, This Time by 7 Percent; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic: February Foreclosure Rate Declined 0.2 Percentage Points Yr Over Yr; 23/04/2018 – DJ CoreLogic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLGX); 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 11/05/2018 – CoreLogic Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Declining Foreclosure Rates in February, Signaling a Strong Economy; 06/03/2018 CoreLogic Reports Home Prices Rose More Than 6 Percent Year Over Year for the Sixth Consecutive Month in January; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: CoreLogic Inc.; Analysis To Aid Public Comment

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 30.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 5,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 13,885 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 19,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 10.52% or $11.79 during the last trading session, reaching $100.38. About 6.51 million shares traded or 223.44% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 12/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $156; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 11/04/2018 – Alexion’s Deal Discipline Sure Beats a Previous Disaster: Gadfly; 20/04/2018 – Alexion Provides Statement on Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Decision in Brazil Involving Soliris(R) (Eculizumab); 20/04/2018 – Alexion: No Compulsory License of Soliris(R) Was Requested or Granted in Brazil; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Represents Low Single Digit Percentage of Worldwide Sales; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TO GIVE WILSON’S SHAREHOLDERS ADDITIONAL TIME TO ACCEPT OFFER, CO HAS EXTENDED ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL JUNE 8, 2018; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION – 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ASSUMES UNFAVORABLE SOLIRIS REV IMPACT OF $90-$110 MLN FROM ALXN1210 & OTHER CLINICAL TRIAL RECRUITMENT VS PRIOR YR; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $249.1M; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY EPS $4.35-EPS $4.75

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 15.05% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $475.97 million for 11.73 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.01% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 107,893 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Company reported 0.19% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Bbva Compass Bancorp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). C Grp Inc Holdg A S reported 47,325 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt has 0.15% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Rathbone Brothers Pcl owns 2,660 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 1.24 million shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp stated it has 3,605 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd Liability owns 17,360 shares. 10,369 were reported by Vision Cap Mgmt. Centre Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.24% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). State Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 1.63M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 11,524 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6,005 shares to 71,323 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CLGX’s profit will be $55.29 million for 17.45 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by CoreLogic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 6.85M shares to 32.15M shares, valued at $801.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 8,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).