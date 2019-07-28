Kazazian Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position in General Mtrs Co (GM) as Stock Declined; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Valuation Rose, Texas Yale Capital Has Upped by $343,800 Its Position

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,334 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, up from 18,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/05/2018 – J. Goldman Buys New 1.1% Position in Athenex Inc; 06/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -0.8% In Mar 3 Wk; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 09/03/2018 – Dealbook: Will Goldman’s Blankfein Depart by the End of the Year?: DealBook Briefing; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Heir Apparent: David Solomon (Video); 18/04/2018 – Gelena Sachs Named Business Wire’s VP of People; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS COMMENTS ON ALUMINUM OUTLOOK, SANCTIONS IN NOTE; 24/04/2018 – Goldman, BlackRock Fight to Protect LGBT Employees in Hong Kong; 03/04/2018 – Exclusive – U.S. power traders exit Goldman

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 48,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,917 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 130,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 5.31M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 02/05/2018 – General Motors Recognizes MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 15/03/2018 – GM: Orion Plant Will Continue to Build Chevrolet Bolt EV, Sonic; 31/05/2018 – General Motors Retaining 80.4% Stake in GM Cruise; 08/03/2018 – GM’s Barra Urges Action to Boost Women in Science, Engineering; 08/03/2018 – U.S. vehicle recalls fall to lowest level since 2013 – agency; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to SAIC-GMAC auto loan ABS in China: Rongteng 2018-2 Retail Auto Loan Securitization; 15/03/2018 – GM: Roof Modules for Self-Driving Vehicles to be Assembled at Brownstown Plant; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 15/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ORION PLANT WILL CONTINUE TO BUILD CHEVROLET BOLT EV AND SONIC AS WELL AS CRUISE AV; 30/05/2018 – PSA production move wins deal with German unions, angers French

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 5,767 shares. Pdt Ptnrs Llc owns 0.5% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 238,919 shares. Profund holds 21,056 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Lc has 0.04% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). The North Carolina-based Carroll Fincl Associates has invested 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 2.14 million shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Company has 0.23% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Sterling Cap Ltd Liability has 0.95% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 2.59M shares. Steinberg Global Asset reported 0.54% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 107 were reported by Optimum Inv Advsr. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.07% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Stellar Capital Limited Company holds 1.44% or 59,265 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability accumulated 1.46 million shares. Gradient Investments Lc stated it has 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,102 shares to 4,405 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55M shares, valued at $253.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker owns 10,443 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 730 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Trust holds 0.03% or 350 shares. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 732,649 shares. Bartlett Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 606 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 107,744 shares stake. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability stated it has 1.29 million shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. 4,416 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parsons Mgmt Ri has invested 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Contrarius Investment Management Limited reported 2.62% stake. 5,933 are owned by Hl Services Limited Liability Corporation. Berkshire Asset Llc Pa reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).