Kazazian Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Nustar Energy LP (NS) by $466,102; Bahl & Gaynor Continues to Hold Stake in Community Bank Systems (CBU)

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NS) by 46.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 17,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 20,520 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $552,000, down from 38,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nustar Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 309,118 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 16.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q Rev $475.9M; 08/03/2018 Fitch Affirms NuStar Energy, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS NET INCOME $0.28 PER UNIT; 19/04/2018 – DJ NuStar Energy LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NS); 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 16/03/2018 – NUSTAR: NO EXPECTED MATERIAL IMPACT ON FERC’S TAX POLICY CHANGE; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NuStar Energy L.P. Ratings; 15/05/2018 – Biglari Adds NuStar Energy, Exits Insignia Systems Inc.: 13F; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NUSTAR ENERGY, LP AT ‘BB’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Community Bank Systems Inc (CBU) by 31.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 26,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 110,151 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58M, up from 83,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Community Bank Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $61.32. About 110,476 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Bank System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBU); 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q Net $40.1M; 08/03/2018 Community Bank System Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES SCOTT KINGSLEY EVP AND COO

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologie (NYSE:AIT) by 25,205 shares to 170,432 shares, valued at $10.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 17,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,126 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Tru holds 0% or 4,279 shares in its portfolio. 1,025 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Sterling Cap Limited Liability has 0.23% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 65,651 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 849 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Howland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 4,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 31,818 shares. Parkside Bancshares accumulated 0% or 85 shares. 3,000 were accumulated by Hartford Management. Hamel reported 14,775 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 5,294 shares.

More notable recent Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Community Bank parent extends closing date for next acquisition – Buffalo Business First – Buffalo Business First” published on February 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Community Bank parent completes Albany-area acquisition – Buffalo Business First – Buffalo Business First” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ACBI or CBU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Community Bank System Inc (CBU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10,977 shares to 22,089 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “NS – Norfolk Southern Corporation: Norfolk Southern reports second-quarter 2019 results – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NuStar to Participate in the 2019 Citi One-on-One Midstream/Energy Infrastructure Conference – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MLP Consolidation Part 1: The Nearly Departed – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch – The Motley Fool” published on March 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Buckeye Partners vs. NuStar Energy – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold NS shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 65.55 million shares or 3.27% more from 63.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Insurance Communications has invested 0.03% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Synovus Financial Corp reported 2,000 shares. Salem Investment Counselors invested 0% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has invested 0% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Advsr Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 20,219 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 55 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers invested in 800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 37,644 were accumulated by Sg Americas Ltd Company. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) or 1,558 shares. Pnc Grp Incorporated invested in 1,937 shares or 0% of the stock. Virtu Fincl Lc has 0.03% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 18,113 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 1,240 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 255 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has 0% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 78,850 shares. Us Bancshares De holds 0% or 14,339 shares in its portfolio.