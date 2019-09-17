Kazazian Asset Management Has Raised Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Stock Rose; Nwi Management LP Upped Holding in Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 321,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.32M, up from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 319,961 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR NOW SEES 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3%-4% Y/Y; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines to Become First Ultra-Low Cost Carrier in the Americas to Offer Wi-Fi; 11/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SAVE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Spirit Air; 17/05/2018 – VIConsortium: Spirit Airlines’ Inaugural Flight To St. Croix Set For May 24; 11/05/2018 – Meadow Creek Adds Alnylam, Exits Spirit Air: 13F; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS EXPLORING OPPORTUNITIES THAT WOULD ALLOW CO TO GROW 2019 CAPACITY BETWEEN 13% TO 15%; 12/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SPIRIT AIRLINES AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss $44.9M; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 46.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 4,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 14,206 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 9,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $136.49. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $84.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 6,868 shares to 13,737 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,701 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Fds (MLPA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price invested 3.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Birinyi Inc reported 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ami Asset Management Corporation invested in 3.15% or 454,252 shares. Trustco Bank & Trust Corp N Y has 23,611 shares for 3.69% of their portfolio. 622,483 were reported by Hightower Lc. Stearns Grp accumulated 1,908 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fruth Inv Mgmt holds 1.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 25,072 shares. Eastern Bank has 0.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Franklin Resource has 0.96% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lpl Fin Ltd Liability stated it has 908,955 shares. Moore LP holds 0.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 192,500 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 206,241 shares. Moreover, Partner Fund Ltd Partnership has 1.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 398,702 shares. 72,730 were accumulated by Community Trust And Invest. Farmers State Bank stated it has 19,320 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 90,000 shares to 720,000 shares, valued at $53.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 480,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).