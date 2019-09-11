Kazazian Asset Management Has Lifted Position in Citigroup (C) as Market Value Rose; Addenda Capital Lowered Its Celgene (CELG) Holding as Share Value Declined

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 6,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 71,323 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 65,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $68.76. About 8.90 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24; 26/04/2018 – CITI ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS IN INTERNAL MEMO; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust, Series 2018-B2; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP LIFTS TARGET PRICE TO REFLECT RECOMMENDED OFFER FROM MICHELIN; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS IN REFINANCING PACT W/CITI FOR ITS REVOLVER; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2; 18/04/2018 – C: Citi to hire bitcoin pros to find cryptocurrency risk, Busine; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – UNDER NEW FIREARMS POLICY, WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS OR PARTNERS TO ADHERE TO SOME “BEST PRACTICES”

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 13,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 27,458 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 41,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $98.21. About 2.15 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene No. 2 exec leaves abruptly; Walmart looks at buying PillPack; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO IMPLEMENT AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS ABOUT $6.31 WITH DILUTION FROM JUNO; 15/05/2018 – Edmond de Rothschild Adds Zimmer Biomet, Buys More Celgene: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Announces First-In-Human Dosing Of Its RIPK1 Inhibitor Clinical Program And The Appointment Of Peter Klein; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,081 shares to 114,466 shares, valued at $32.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 997,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 9.52 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 67,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc holds 6,350 shares. Sector Pension Board invested in 0.05% or 58,607 shares. 200 were reported by Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Alphamark Advisors Lc has invested 1.87% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.23% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fayerweather Charles stated it has 0.66% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Dowling Yahnke Limited Com holds 0.17% or 18,289 shares. Howland Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 187,624 shares. North Carolina-based Boys Arnold & Comm has invested 0.07% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Klingenstein Fields Co Ltd Company owns 101,815 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 161,901 are owned by Cqs Cayman Lp. Great Lakes Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,299 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory owns 254,202 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Foundry Limited Com has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lipe & Dalton holds 0.44% or 9,605 shares. Birinyi Assoc Incorporated holds 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 5,000 shares. Hexavest Inc reported 684,390 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gru, New Jersey-based fund reported 3.63 million shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.26M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Hodges Cap Inc holds 0.11% or 17,661 shares. Lincoln National has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7,718 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 92,611 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 84,439 shares. The Wyoming-based Cypress Cap Mngmt Lc (Wy) has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Provise Mngmt Group Lc has invested 1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia invested 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Com Il holds 0.63% or 286,508 shares in its portfolio.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 9,866 shares to 8,662 shares, valued at $693,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,615 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).