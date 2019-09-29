Kazazian Asset Management Has Increased Position in Biogen (BIIB) by $316,647 as Stock Value Rose; Southern Co (SO) Stock Rose While Verity Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $626,065

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 24.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 1,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 6,974 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, up from 5,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.46 billion market cap company. It closed at $230.22 lastly. It is down 28.25% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 11,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 38,679 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 50,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.77. About 2.88 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.4B; 06/03/2018 Plant Hatch Unit 1 returns to service after loading first of its kind, industry-changing fuel technology; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company Plans Five-Year, $35 Billion Capital Program, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – Southern Co Acquires 100-Megawatt Wind Facility in Oklahoma; 02/05/2018 – WHOLESALE POWER MARKETS UNDERVALUE NUCLEAR POWER: SOUTHERN CFO; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire; 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 23/05/2018 – Southern Sells Solar Stake to Global Atlantic for $1.2 Billion; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Service Com Ma owns 24.79M shares. Profund Advisors Limited Com has 0.21% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 78,249 shares. 1,309 were reported by Webster Financial Bank N A. Davenport & Lc owns 47,649 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability owns 6,543 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 0.16% or 450,000 shares in its portfolio. Argyle reported 39,259 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd holds 0.22% or 25,130 shares. Sequoia Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 7,516 shares. Cibc Markets invested 0.09% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Burney has 0.05% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Delta Asset Limited Liability Co Tn has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Franklin Street Nc has 0.09% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 12,369 shares. Amp Cap Investors has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Hyman Charles D has 2.32% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 14.04 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $84.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB) by 11,776 shares to 63,698 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colony Cap Inc New by 151,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 619,695 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Armistice Ltd invested 0.41% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Cap Ww Investors invested 0.22% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Washington-based Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 84,256 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,398 shares. Campbell & Adviser Ltd Co owns 1,076 shares. Convergence Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.44% or 7,810 shares. 1,370 are held by Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Corp. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Com reported 151 shares stake. Citigroup Inc holds 285,073 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Cardinal Mngmt has invested 1.13% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Texas Yale Cap Corp accumulated 3,987 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Raymond James Services Advsr Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 21,613 shares. Oakworth Cap reported 1,280 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 47,691 shares.