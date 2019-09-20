Kazazian Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $625,917; Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Market Value Declined While Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Lifted Position

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 156.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 15,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 25,382 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95 million, up from 9,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $72.25. About 7.74 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA OIL CONTRACT PROVIDE FOR `SYSTEMATIC’ EXPLORATION: EXXON; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 46.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 4,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 14,206 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 9,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $132.57. About 8.37 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 389,087 shares. Ibis Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 8.52% or 12,030 shares. Wms Prtn Limited accumulated 0.63% or 18,415 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance owns 42.21 million shares for 7.3% of their portfolio. Amer Int Gp has 668,079 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Limited Liability Company holds 1,992 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation accumulated 301,274 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth stated it has 13,152 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 3.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 537,429 shares. Gabelli Co Invest Advisers Incorporated holds 3,000 shares. Cim Invest Mangement holds 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 4,374 shares. New York-based Beech Hill Advsrs has invested 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Smithfield Company reported 25,246 shares stake. Ohio-based Winfield Associate has invested 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fca Tx holds 9,801 shares.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $84.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18,754 shares to 14,615 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,416 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

