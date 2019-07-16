Kazazian Asset Management Has Increased Its Fedex (FDX) Holding by $1.30 Million; As Meta Financial Group (CASH) Stock Rose, Phocas Financial Has Raised Stake

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) by 174.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 242,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 381,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51 million, up from 138,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Meta Financial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.79. About 101,183 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has declined 24.42% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 130.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 7,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $169.79. About 2.61M shares traded or 19.81% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – WGN TV News: #BREAKING: Hours after FedEx explosion in Texas, suspicious package found at Austin facility; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT & CEO MICHAEL L. DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG; 16/04/2018 – FedEx to Name Successor to Ducker Later; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – “PLAN TO IMPROVE FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS IS UNDERWAY.”; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 20/03/2018 – KOLR10 KOZL: #BREAKING: The location of the newest explosion is 3.5 miles south of the FedEx store authorities say the serial; 20/03/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device.”; 20/03/2018 – FedEx launches a service to improve the process of returning packages; 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) by 81,355 shares to 51,366 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progenics Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 551,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

