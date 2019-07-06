Kazazian Asset Management Has Decreased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $4.44 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Asset Management Group Position in Pepsico (PEP) Increased as Stock Rose

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 2.61M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 80.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 23,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,644 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 28,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $207.9. About 1.33 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – In December, Goldman Sachs echoed Phelps’ sentiment, saying that while it was “pro-risk” in equities this year, the investment bank’s top strategists expected time was “running out for Goldilocks.”; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Hires Ex-Barclays Credit Trader Michael Anderson; 07/03/2018 – Yannis Koutsomitis: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – NORDEA NDA.ST : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 101.7 FROM SEK 100; 24/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of April 24 (Table); 30/05/2018 – Penumbra at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 01/05/2018 – Federal Reserve, N.Y. State Cite Deficiencies in Goldman’s Internal Controls; 08/03/2018 – VONTOBEL HOLDING AG VONN.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 69 FROM SFR 59.6

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling Yahnke Lc reported 22,672 shares. Addison Cap invested in 2.51% or 17,215 shares. Shell Asset Com reported 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Franklin Resource stated it has 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Argent Tru Com reported 13,739 shares stake. Moreover, Contrarius Mgmt Limited has 2.62% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Logan Mngmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Numerixs Investment holds 3,810 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsr Lc stated it has 2,192 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Llc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Private Trust Com Na has 0.09% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,186 shares. Stanley accumulated 25,857 shares. 223,047 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Nelson Roberts Advsr Lc owns 1,290 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corp accumulated 219,361 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 EPS, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91B for 9.96 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10,977 shares to 22,089 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

