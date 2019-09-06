Kazazian Asset Management Has Decreased Amarin Plc (AMRN) Stake by $491,480; Share Price Rose; Strategic Global Advisors Has Cut Its Stake in Logmein (LOGM) by $411,669 as Share Price Declined

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 66.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 5,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 2,577 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206,000, down from 7,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $68.45. About 380,540 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 62.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 24,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 14,436 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300,000, down from 39,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 7.18 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.85 million for 15.99 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Twilio Gains Traction From Partnership Wins, Global Growth – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LogMein, Inc. (LOGM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investor Notice: Lawsuit for Investors who received LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) shares in connection with acquisition of Citrix Systems’ subsidiary, GetGo. Inc announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LogMein Has Dropped The Ball – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Synopsys (SNPS) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Raises FY19 Guidance – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0% or 1,135 shares. Smithfield Communication holds 190 shares. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 286,309 shares. Sei Investments reported 144,719 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 0.06% or 158,680 shares. 10,945 are owned by Regions Fin. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Hap Trading Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.19% or 27,285 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.12% stake. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Liability has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 83 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 88,195 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,521 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Franklin Resource Inc has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 198,725 shares.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK) by 22,351 shares to 29,037 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 17,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Adt Inc.

Analysts await Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Amarin Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trade On Amarin Weakness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amarin Corporation’s (AMRN) CEO presents at Citi’s 14th Annual Biotech Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Amarin’s Stock Sank on Strong First-Quarter Results – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amarin: A Surprise AdCom For Vascepa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.