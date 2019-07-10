Kazazian Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $4.44 Million as Valuation Rose; Petmed Express (PETS) Shares Declined While River Road Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $410,190

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 80.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 23,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,644 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 28,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $207.43. About 425,359 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Raises Dividend to 80c; 06/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: British luxury car-maker Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to; 09/04/2018 – SoFi Names Longtime Goldman Sachs Exec Michelle Gill as Next CFO; 20/03/2018 – PRINCE ALWALEED SAYS WORKING WITH ADVISORS INCLUDING GOLDMAN SACHS TO FIND INVESTMENTS AS LARGE AS $3 BLN FOR KINGDOM HOLDING -BBG INTV; 08/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank denies planning to cut U.S. workforce by 20 pct; 16/05/2018 – Goldman Tells Big Oil: Take the Gas Risk and Demand Will Follow; 06/05/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Goldman’s $1b bankers are benchmark in Asia’s wealth race; 05/04/2018 – Exclusive – Houston commodities head exits Goldman; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: RISKS TO OIL PRICE INCLUDE POSSIBLE ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Petmed Express Inc. (PETS) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 18,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 455,230 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.37M, down from 473,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $312.02M market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. About 91,045 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 41.40% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gotham Asset Lc invested in 118,105 shares. 18,100 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Kiltearn Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.16M shares for 6.34% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs, Nebraska-based fund reported 6,406 shares. Howard Cap Mngmt holds 66,161 shares. Aviance Cap Prns Ltd Llc invested in 0.51% or 9,330 shares. Stillwater Capital Ltd Com invested 0.76% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Williams Jones Assoc Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Limited holds 1,135 shares. 56,866 were reported by Whittier Tru. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 0.22% or 219,570 shares. Gladius Ltd Partnership invested in 32,595 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation reported 0.2% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Provise Mgmt Gru Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 1,535 shares in its portfolio.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,102 shares to 4,405 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 EPS, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91B for 9.93 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co. Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 47,172 shares to 674,053 shares, valued at $55.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Class P (NYSE:KMI) by 278,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE).

