Kazazian Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Citigroup (C) as Stock Value Rose; General Motors (GM) Holding Increased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in General Motors Corporation (GM) by 249.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 24,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,365 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 9,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in General Motors Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $40.43. About 5.41M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – GM 1Q ONGOING ADJ. EPS $1.43, EST. $1.24; REVENUE BEATS EST; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms GM Financial Automobile Leasing Trust (GMALT) 2017-2; 05/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS SAYS ELAINE BUCKBERG WAS NAMED AS CHIEF ECONOMIST, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 23/05/2018 – GOOG, GM, F and 1 more: Uber shutting down self-driving operations in Arizona; 11/04/2018 – Monsanto loses Indian legal battle over GM cotton patents; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO GM.N SAYS GM KOREA’S LABOR UNION REQUESTED EXTENSION TO CONTRACT TALKS, TARGETING TENTATIVE AGREEMENT BY MONDAY AFTERNOON; 08/05/2018 – S.KOREA FINMIN SAYS ENSURES 10 YEARS OF GM KOREA’S BUSINESS IN THE COUNTRY; 15/03/2018 – GM to invest $100 million to upgrade facilities to build self-driving cars; 26/04/2018 – GM agrees to provide $3.6 bln funding to S.Korean unit -S.Korea; 27/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION LIKELY TO BACK FREEZING FUEL ECONOMY STANDARDS FROM 2020 THROUGH 2026

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 6,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,323 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 65,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 7.82M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 21/05/2018 – EMEA IPOs Up 52% in 2018, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 10/04/2018 – Last month, Citigroup said it would bar companies with which it does business from selling guns to people under 21 years old and ban clients from selling high-capacity magazines and accessories; 18/04/2018 – CITI TO FIND NEW GLOBAL CORPORATE BANK HEAD FOR TECH GROUP; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP HOLDINGS LLC CQH.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 30/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 14% in 2018, Citi Leads; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DON CALLAHAN, HEAD OF OPERATIONS & TECH, TO DEPART; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP GLOBAL SAYS AENA SME SA AENA.MC STAKE PLACED ON BEHALF OF TCI LUXEMBOURG AND TALOS CAPITAL DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY; 09/04/2018 – It has been a bumpy first quarter, and Citi is warning a bigger market correction could be ahead; 14/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Did General Motors’ China Profit Fall in the Second Quarter? – The Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About General Motors Company (GM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Ram Truck Sales Soar Again: Can GM Stay in Second Place? – The Motley Fool” published on July 04, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “AMD, GE, GM, Qualcomm, Square and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl reported 13,825 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sequoia Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 5,449 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 8.94 million shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 642 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Archford Strategies Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Gulf International Bancorp (Uk) reported 300,958 shares stake. 15,750 were accumulated by Eos Mngmt Lp. Skylands Capital Lc has invested 4.52% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Cap Invest Advsrs Llc holds 0.03% or 15,204 shares. 505,496 are held by Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd. Btc Cap holds 0.28% or 47,520 shares in its portfolio. 45,060 were accumulated by Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corporation. First Communications accumulated 6,711 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,767 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 838 shares.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penumbra Inc by 2,161 shares to 23,589 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Index (EFG) by 55,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,991 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Index (SCZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood And Palmer accumulated 2.05% or 232,568 shares. Wisconsin-based Dana Invest Advisors Inc has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Prio Wealth Partnership invested in 0.01% or 3,765 shares. Cambridge Investment Inc accumulated 97,427 shares. Regent Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.97% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt has 0.42% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 148,200 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 18.89M shares. Tru Department Mb Comml Bank N A has invested 1.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) holds 0.69% or 9,400 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1,027 shares. Truepoint reported 22,194 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 173,518 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors stated it has 1,043 shares. Burke And Herbert Bankshares And owns 7,305 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division holds 0.33% or 194,720 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of stock was sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.