Kazazian Asset Management Cut Its Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $4.44 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Shareholder Towercrest Capital Management Lifted Apple (AAPL) Stake

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 2,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 13,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW COLLABORATION WITH CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY TO OFFER FREE PROFESSIONAL LEARNING TO TEACHERS ACROSS CHICAGO; 17/04/2018 – National Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 01/05/2018 – Apple Tops Sales Estimates on Services Growth, IPhone Stability; 10/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that;s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 09/04/2018 – Apple Introduces iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition; 07/03/2018 – Apple uncovers twice as many worker rights violations in 2017; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 05/04/2018 – APPLE PUBLISHES 2018 PROGRESS REPORT; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 80.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 23,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 5,644 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 28,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.44 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Precious Metal Miners Rise as Goldman Upgrades; 08/03/2018 – NORDEA NDA.ST : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 101.7 FROM SEK 100; 14/03/2018 – The Bet That Undid Lloyd Blankfein At Goldman Sachs — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Securities Division Chiefs to Leave Firm — Memo; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N REPORTS UK MEAN GENDER PAY GAP FOR INTERNATIONAL UNIT OF 55.5 PCT; 10/05/2018 – American Oil Exports Flip Influence in Iran Enforcement: Goldman; 07/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Goldman Puts Some London Staff on Notice for German Move by June; 20/03/2018 – “It’s going to be how they manage through this that will ultimately determine their long-term future,” Heath Terry, lead internet research analyst at Goldman Sachs, told CNBC on Tuesday; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs May Be Getting Its Groove Back

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 9.37 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.