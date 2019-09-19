Kazazian Asset Management Cut By $732,830 Its Citigroup (C) Stake; YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD OR (YSHLF) Shorts Decreased By 28.65%

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 14.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 10,469 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Kazazian Asset Management Llc holds 60,854 shares with $4.26M value, down from 71,323 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $158.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $70.19. About 4.19 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 31/05/2018 – MOODY’S: THE DEPLOYMENT OF PEOPLE, CAPITAL AND TECHNOLOGY BY GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS WILL DEFINE WHICH INSTITUTIONS ADVANCE AMID INTENSE COMPETITION; 22/05/2018 – BI UK: For years, Chase and Citi credit cards offered a generous, under-the-radar benefit that protected customers. And then th; 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DAVID BAILIN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 19/03/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 6.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 27/03/2018 – EXPECTING TRADE SKIRMISHES, NOT TRADE WAR: CITI’S BUITER; 23/03/2018 – Citi Wins Top Honours in Global Custodian Awards; 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Citigroup’s Earnings in Line with Expectations

YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD OR (OTCMKTS:YSHLF) had a decrease of 28.65% in short interest. YSHLF’s SI was 7.38 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 28.65% from 10.35M shares previously. It closed at $0.78 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.86 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 22.52% above currents $70.19 stock price. Citigroup had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Learnbonds.com which released: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intelsat target boosted on C-band order – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diversified stated it has 56,723 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Scotia Cap accumulated 0.49% or 568,838 shares. Acr Alpine Capital Limited holds 4.74% or 1.28M shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 339 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.75% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 47,093 shares. Portland Counsel Inc holds 272,000 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0.24% or 9,608 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, National Pension Service has 0.62% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Royal London Asset Mngmt invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Next Fincl Gp stated it has 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pzena Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.88% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fagan Associate holds 46,182 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc stated it has 109,921 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gru Limited Liability Company holds 14,249 shares. Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.19% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 284,913 shares.

More notable recent Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (OTCMKTS:Holdings Ltd) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Acreage Holdings: Falling To All-Time Low – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tencent does small buyback for 12th day – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I’m Taking Profits On Tencent – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (OTCMKTS:Holdings Ltd) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Long Tencent For The Sake Of Wechat – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Curaleaf: Bigger Might Not Be Better For Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Ltd., an investment holding company, provides agency services for ship building and related activities. The company has market cap of $3.10 billion. It produces a range of commercial vessels, such as containerships, bulk carriers, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) and very large gas carriers (VLGC) vessels. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in the building, repair, and maintenance of vessels; and production and processing of steel structures.