Kazazian Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Biogen (BIIB); As Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Canyon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $409,400

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 24.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 1,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 6,974 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, up from 5,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $5.68 during the last trading session, reaching $230.22. About 1.53 million shares traded or 8.07% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 0.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The hedge fund held 9.69 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $232.06 million, down from 9.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.88. About 728,112 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER FINANCE S.A. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $242 million; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Volume Surges Almost 28 Times Average; 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.67; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK AG TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA (SC) Weakness Said Tied to Earlier Rumors Related to Fiat (FCAU); 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Santander Consumer Finance EU500m WNG 5Y MS +Mid 50s Area

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SC’s profit will be $231.81M for 9.66 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold SC shares while 75 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 100.73 million shares or 4.83% less from 105.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd holds 0% or 14,137 shares in its portfolio. 108,268 were reported by Bancorp Of America Corp De. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 19,882 shares. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 44,747 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 48 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Soros Fund Management Ltd reported 712,175 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited has 46,423 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0% or 15,137 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 18,416 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Maltese Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.25% or 136,600 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Jacobs Asset Limited Liability Co has 531,455 shares for 2.36% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Management invested in 1.07 million shares.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 20,000 shares to 702,475 shares, valued at $12.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ardagh Group S A by 254,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $84.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 12,044 shares to 69,873 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colony Cap Inc New by 151,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 619,695 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eastern Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Opus Point Prtn Ltd Liability Co reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Chevy Chase Tru holds 0.16% or 169,571 shares. Com Commercial Bank invested in 29,092 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Texas Yale Cap reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Burt Wealth, Maryland-based fund reported 75 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 4,896 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.52% or 194,500 shares. Moors And Cabot invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Ima Wealth Incorporated has 0.95% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 10,915 shares. Bp Public Lc holds 0.17% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 20,000 shares. 9,700 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.29% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 125,819 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 186 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

