Kazazian Asset Management Boosted Position in Baidu (BIDU) as Shares Declined; Viad (VVI) Valuation Rose While Covey Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,126 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 59,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $69.61. About 45,790 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 24.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.04% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales; 16/03/2018 Viad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Consolidated Rev to Increase at Low Single-Digit Rate Vs. 2017; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP SEES 2018 INCOME PER SHARE BEFORE OTHER ITEMS$0.03; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Viad; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – SECOND AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss $9.43M; 27/04/2018 – Viad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY REVENUE $ 277.4 MLN VS $ 325.8 MLN; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – BMO HARRIS BANK N.A. IS A LENDER UNDER EXISTING $300 MLN CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 98.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 10,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 11,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $115.63. About 2.40M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 14/05/2018 – iQiyi buys out Baidu’s Nuomi Pictures for USD 200 million, sources say; 19/03/2018 – Baidu Waimai Chairman Gong leaves, third high-level departure since Ele.me’s acquisition, sources say; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS) by 17,927 shares to 20,520 shares, valued at $552,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 29,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,605 shares, and cut its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 14.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VVI’s profit will be $27.79 million for 12.70 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.51 actual EPS reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -368.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold VVI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.