Kazazian Asset Management Boosted Its Citigroup (C) Holding by $372,310 as Stock Value Rose; Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Stake Has Upped by Steel Partners Holdings Lp

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 6,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 71,323 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 65,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.16. About 13.09M shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/03/2018 – SDL PLC SDL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY GCB REVENUES OF $8.4 BLN INCREASED 7%; 22/03/2018 – CITI’S LAYTON COMMENTS AT METAL BULLETIN ZINC CONF. IN LONDON; 22/03/2018 – CITI- WILL BE INITIATING DUE DILIGENCE CONVERSATIONS WITH COMPANIES MANUFACTURING FIREARMS TO BETTER UNDERSTAND PRODUCTS THEY MAKE, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS RESTRICT THE SALE OF FIREARMS FOR INDIVIDUALS UNDER 21 YEARS OF AGE; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – UNDER NEW FIREARMS POLICY, WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS OR PARTNERS TO ADHERE TO SOME “BEST PRACTICES”; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 09/03/2018 – Carvana Coverage Assumed by Citigroup at Buy; 09/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Increase 2.2% in 2018, Citi Leads

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44M, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.17 million market cap company. It closed at $13.95 lastly. It is down 18.35% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 24/05/2018 – B&W Confirms Receipt of Steel Partners Non-Binding lndication of Interest; 24/05/2018 – B&W Confirms Receipt of Steel Partners Non-Binding Indication of Interest; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Rev $335.3M; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $30M-$37M; 24/05/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox Ent: Board of Directors Will Review the Steel Partners Non-Binding Indication of Interest; 23/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX HOLDER STEEL PARTNERS OFFERS TO BUY CO; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 35c; 18/04/2018 – John Ashe Named President and CEO of Lucas-Milhaupt Unit of Steel Partners Holdings; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $38.7M; 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Submits Proposal for Babcock & Wilcox Worth $3-$3.50/Shr

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Citigroup Put Open Interest Elevated Before Earnings – Schaeffers Research” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Bank Stocks to Buy After Earnings Headlines – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks To Watch For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael also sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, February 13.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 23,118 shares to 5,644 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Front Yd Residential Corp by 69,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,837 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).