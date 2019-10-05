Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Upped Stake in Gartner (IT) by $2.22 Million; Seaward Management Limited Partnership Trimmed Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding by $1.43 Million

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 8,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 120,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.86M, down from 128,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 1.13 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 159,947 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.74M, up from 146,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $143.25. About 248,612 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 17/04/2018 – Hermes Adds Gartner, Exits GE, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Stealth Security Named a Cool Vendor in Application and Data Security by Gartner; 08/05/2018 – Gartner 1Q Rev $964M; 19/04/2018 – Flexera FlexNet Manager Suite Receives Highest Scores in Intermediate SAM Functionality and Advanced SAM Functionality Use Cases in Gartner Critical Capabilities for Software Asset Management Tools; 25/04/2018 – Gartner Says Global Artificial Intelligence Business Value to Reach $1.2 Trillion in 2018; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP, Lenovo, Dell Accounted for 56.9% of 1Q Global PC Shipments Vs 54.5% 1Q 2017; 14/05/2018 – Sakon Profiled in Gartner Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services, 2018; 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflo; 11/04/2018 – GARTNER: WORLDWIDE PC SHIPMENTS DECLINED 1.4% IN 1Q; 04/05/2018 – Gartner Recognizes AutomationEdge in Market Guide for IT Process Automation, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold IT shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 85.09 million shares or 2.74% less from 87.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,317 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd Co stated it has 159,947 shares. City Communication holds 0% or 35 shares. Aviva Plc accumulated 32,783 shares. Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability has invested 2.46% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Sequoia Advsrs Limited has 0.02% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 277,885 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership stated it has 513 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Bb&T Ltd Company has invested 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Illinois-based Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 58,285 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aqr Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co holds 2,419 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 788 are held by Advisory Serv Lc. Carderock Cap Management Inc stated it has 25,544 shares.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $18.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 23,588 shares to 511,937 shares, valued at $58.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amer Software Inc (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 42,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.58 million shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW).

More notable recent Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s (NYSE:WSM) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “NYSE Owner Launches Long-Awaited Bitcoin Futures – The Wall Street Journal” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 10,069 shares to 275,199 shares, valued at $21.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 17,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 493,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $573.45 million for 29.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.